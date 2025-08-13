Harrison D2 students continue to higher education tuition free

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Pikes Peak State College (PPSC) says they are celebrating the arrival of 221 Harrison School District 2 (D2) grads who are continuing their education tuition-free.

The students are able to attend college without tuition thanks to the D2 Promise Program, which PPSC officials say is the first publicly funded program of its kind in the country.

"It began with private seed funding from the Dakota Foundation and Legacy Institute, continued through direct support from Harrison School District 2, and now, with voter approval of Ballot Measure 4A, has secured sustainable public funding," read a press release by PPSC.

KRDO13 will be attending a D2 Promise Program event on Wednesday, and this article will be updated with the latest.

