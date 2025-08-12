Remains found in Security-Widefield attic believed to be man missing since December

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says remains were found in an attic, and they believe they are those of a man missing since December.

EPSO says that on Monday, they were called out to a home in the 4300 block of McGrew Circle. Contractors were conducting a mold inspection at the property and located the body, deputies said.

Deputies learned that a missing man, 41-year-old Rueben Matthews, had previously been connected to the address. Matthews was reportedly last seen leaving the area of the home on Dec. 14, 2024.

"Despite several searches of the surrounding area, including an extensive area search with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit, as well as several locations Mr. Matthews was known to frequent, deputies were unable to locate Mr. Matthews," read a release from the sheriff's office.

EPSO says they do not believe there was foul play involved in this case.

While the remains have tentatively been tied to Matthews, the coroner's office will still need to make a positive identification and determine his cause of death.

