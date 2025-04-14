El Paso County deputies searching for man missing since Christmastime

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for the public's assistance locating a man who went missing in December.

Deputies say Rueben Matthews, 41, was last seen on Dec. 14 after having a fight over an ended relationship. They say he left his home in the 4300 block of McGrew Circle, and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

If you have information about where he is, please contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777.