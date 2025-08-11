The Pueblo West football team cares about one thing, playing football

The players on Pueblo West care about one thing, "Ball means everything," says Pueblo West safety Grant Hribar. Ball means everything, especially for the senior class. They're trying to leave a legacy, "We want to win and we want to want to have that ring on our finger. Where where we have that for the rest of our lives. We could show our kids," says Pueblo West linebacker, Joren Flores.

P-Dub hopes to continue to go in the direction that took them to the class for a semifinal game last season, "Breaking in a lot of new faces and a lot of baby faces. But they're good kids and they're here to work. And that's that's what's most important," says Pueblo West head coach Clint Buderus.

As the season is set to begin. The players reflect on how losing to Montrose motivated them this summer, "That sticks with me every single night," says Hribar.

Flores is equally motivated, "I think about it every night. That really broke us down. But as a group of seniors, we really got together and we were like, Hey, we need to set the culture right. We need to set things straight and we need to focus up and we need to get. We need to beat them."

Buderus adds, "At some point. We'll talk about the last couple of years with Montrose and that rivalry we've got going with them. I guess it's only a rivalry if you beat them every once in a while. But yeah, they definitely circle that one on the calendar for sure."

That game is a long ways away, Halloween night. For now, these players say all they think about is ball 24 seven.