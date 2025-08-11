Inmates from Colorado prison evacuated due to wildfire threat

RIFLE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Close to 180 inmates were evacuated from their correctional facility in Rifle after the threat from a nearby wildfire grew too large.

As of the last update from officials on Monday morning, the Lee Fire in Rio Blanco County is at 113,378 acres and 7% contained.

According to the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC), the Rifle Correctional Center spans approximately 100 acres across 24 buildings.

On Saturday, the CDOC said that they were relocating the inmates, and all were successfully placed at Buena Vista Correctional Complex by 10:30 p.m.

The CDOC says families can still communicate with their loved ones via the tablets or telephone system.

