179 inmates to be evacuated on the Western Slope due to rapidly growing fire

RIFLE, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Corrections is beginning to evacuate 179 inmates from the Rifle Correctional Center due to the growth of the Lee Fire in Rio Blanco County.

Google Maps image showing an estimated distance between the Rifle Correctional Center and Lee Fire

A spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) said the facility is currently implementing a coordinated evacuation to ensure the safety of all incarcerated individuals and staff. All inmates will be transferred to other facilities outside the fire area.

The fire has caused no injuries to staff or inmates.

As of publication, the correctional center is not in an evacuation zone, but is nearby. The CDOC says it is closely monitoring conditions.

As of the afternoon of August 9, the Lee Fire has grown to 88,755 acres. More updates can be found on the Rio Blanco Sheriff's Office Facebook page.