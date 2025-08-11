CPW warns boaters of tree blocking nearly entire Arkansas River channel in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning river users of a tree blocking nearly the entire channel of the Arkansas River in Pueblo County, calling it a "significant hazard" to boaters, kayakers, and tubers in the area.

According to CPW, the fallen tree is located approximately 3.3 miles above Swallows. The agency says it's effectively a "strainer" and could pose a serious risk, impeding safe passage for watercraft.

"A strainer is extremely dangerous—water flows through it, but solid objects such as boats, gear, and people can become trapped against it," Lake Pueblo State Park said in a safety advisory posted online.

According to officials, attempting to navigate through or over a strainer could result in capsizing, injury or even drowning.

CPW has yet to provide a timeline for when the tree will be removed, but is urging all river users to avoid the area in the meantime and use caution if boating in the tree's vicinity.

The knocked-over tree wasn't a stand-alone incident for Pueblo County over the weekend, where multiple trees were reportedly knocked down due to windy weather.

