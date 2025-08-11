Skip to Content
News

CPW warns boaters of tree blocking nearly entire Arkansas River channel in Pueblo County

CPW
By
today at 7:24 AM
Published 7:25 AM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning river users of a tree blocking nearly the entire channel of the Arkansas River in Pueblo County, calling it a "significant hazard" to boaters, kayakers, and tubers in the area.

According to CPW, the fallen tree is located approximately 3.3 miles above Swallows. The agency says it's effectively a "strainer" and could pose a serious risk, impeding safe passage for watercraft.

"A strainer is extremely dangerous—water flows through it, but solid objects such as boats, gear, and people can become trapped against it," Lake Pueblo State Park said in a safety advisory posted online.

According to officials, attempting to navigate through or over a strainer could result in capsizing, injury or even drowning.

CPW has yet to provide a timeline for when the tree will be removed, but is urging all river users to avoid the area in the meantime and use caution if boating in the tree's vicinity.

Image

The knocked-over tree wasn't a stand-alone incident for Pueblo County over the weekend, where multiple trees were reportedly knocked down due to windy weather.

READ MORE: Windy conditions cause more fallen trees in Pueblo County, leading to unsafe conditions

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.


Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.