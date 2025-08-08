Skip to Content
New STEM Innovation high school is open in time for the school year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs School of Technology (CSST), District 11’s new STEM Innovation High School is done being built at, what they're saying, is an extremely fast rate.

The schools goal is to foster an environment that is similar to work in the real world, rather than a classroom. This first of its kind school is designed to prepare the next generation of leaders, builders, and innovators through hands-on, real-world learning experiences.

The school offers four specialized career pathways: Aerospace, Cybersecurity, Entrepreneurship, and Leadership.

