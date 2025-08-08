Cheyenne Mountain State Park hosts free “Adventure Day” with hatchet throwing, rock climbing, archery and more

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Cheyenne Mountain State Park will host a free "Adventure Day" Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a dozen different activities for kids.

All parents need is a state parks pass or a Cheyenne Mountain park pass. If families do not have a park pass, Cheyenne Mountain State Park sells day passes for $10 at a kiosk at the gate. There is no additional cost for Adventure Day after you get into the park.

Activities include BB gun target practice, archery, a rock wall, disc golf, hatchet throwing, knot tying, animal education, fishing education, geocaching, a raffle and more.

Once you enter the park, head to the Limkiln Trailhead parking lot.

Adventure Day is one of several free programs the park is offering with the standard park entry fee in August.

Families can join Cheyenne Mountain State Park's Naturalist every Sunday for a guided "Meadow Walk" through the park. The park offers free archery and mountain bike classes throughout the month. Every state park is free for veterans in August for "Veterans Appreciation Month."

To register for the Meadow Walk, click here.

To find free classes on the Cheyenne Mountain State Park calendar, click here.

For more information on how to get your free Veterans Appreciation Month pass, click here.