D11 partners with EduKit to provide 14,000 students with school supplies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- District 11 (D11) in Colorado Springs will provide more than 14,000 students with customized grade-specific supply kits at no cost to families.

The district says that a partnership with Edukit, a local supply kit provider, will help the district's 46 elementary and middle schools.

Each kit will include items such as notebooks, pencils, folders, and more at no cost to families, says officials.

According to the district, D11 High School students working with EduKit helped pack the kits for their peers, and the supplies will be delivered on the first day off school.

Officials say that back-to-school spending is expected to be more than $41 billion and that they hope the kits will offer relief to the families.

“Every student deserves to start the year feeling supported and ready to learn,” said Sherry Kalbach, Area Superintendent at District 11. “By covering supply costs, we’re removing barriers for families and helping keep the focus where it belongs—on learning. We’re grateful for our partnership with EduKit and especially excited that D11 high schoolers helped assemble the kits for their younger peers.”

