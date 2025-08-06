Victim identified, suspect arrested in suspected Colorado Springs road rage homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has publicly released the identity of the victim of a suspected road rage homicide.

35-year-old Jacob Martinez was run over by a suspect on July 24, police said. CSPD says the suspect fled the scene.

A photo of the victim, 35-year-old Jacob Martinez, provided by family and distributed by CSPD.

On the day of the incident, security footage showed Martinez getting out of his car, standing in the road, only for the other car to run him over and drive off. Martinez died at the hospital three days later, police said.

Two weeks ago, CSPD identified and arrested the suspect, 39-year-old Daniel Nations. Investigators found him with the car used in the crash, police said.

The suspect, 39-year-old Daniel Nations, in his mug shot (Photo: CSPD).

Nations has an extensive criminal background, according to records. He was sentenced to three years of probation for threatening people with what appeared to be a weapon along Mount Herman Road in Monument in 2017. He was also arrested and charged with possession of a gun as a previous offender in Woodland Park that year.

Nations is a convicted sex offender, too, after local media outlets reported he exposed and pleasured himself in a Walmart parking lot in South Carolina back in 2006.

