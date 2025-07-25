Colorado Springs man with lengthy criminal history arrested in road rage hit-and-run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The suspect in Thursday afternoon's apparent road rage hit-and-run has been arrested.

39-year-old Daniel Nations is charged with first-degree assault after investigators found him with the car used in the crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Security footage shows - and CSPD confirms - say a man got out of his car and was standing in the middle of the road near Union Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard, before Nations ran him over and then drove off.

As of Thursday afternoon, officials said the victim was fighting for his life in the hospital. They were unable to give another update on his condition Friday.

Daniel Nations is no stranger to crime. He was sentenced to three years of probation for threatening people with what appeared to be a weapon along Mount Herman Road in Monument in 2017.

He was also arrested and charged for possession of a gun as a previous offender in Woodland Park that year.

Nations is a convicted sex offender, too, after local media outlets reported he exposed and pleasured himself in a WalMart parking lot in South Carolina back in 2006.

Nations is currently being held on $25,000 bond.

His first court appearance in the hit-and-run case will be Friday, August 1.