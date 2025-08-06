New “Weenies & ‘Tinis” food tour hits downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership has debuted a new way to enjoy the downtown culinary scene with 11 unique pairings of gourmet hot dogs and specialty martinis across 11 participating restaurants.
Each restaurant crafted its own combination. Participants can sign up for the Weenies and 'Tinis food pass for free on the Downtown Partnership website.
Once you sign up, you'll get an email or text with each restaurant and combination. Show the food pass to each restaurant you visit, and you will get points that qualify you for discounts and prizes.
The participating restaurants will serve their Weenies & 'Tinis combos through August 17. Below is a list of participating restaurants and their combinations:
Avenue 19 (The Joint): Vegan Dog/The Bean Martini
Chiba Bar: Terimayo Dog/Thom Kha-cktail
Coati Uprise (Toasted Bunz): Classic Mini Hot Dog/Dirty Martini (River Bar)
ICONS: Dirty Martini Weenie/Tini Weenie Martini
Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar: The Sea Dog/Mell Vodka with Caviar Bump
Odyssey Gastropub: Chipotle Chicken Sausage/Caprese Martini
Red Gravy: Italian Sausage Dog/Filthy Dirty Martini
Shame & Regret: Chicago Dog/Malort Martini
Streetcar 520: Mini Pretzel Dogs/Weenie Teenie
The Crooked Cue: Spicy Hawaiian Dog/Pit Boss Martini
The Wobbly Olive-Downtown: Venice Beach Dog/Watermelon Sugar Martini