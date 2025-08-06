Skip to Content
New “Weenies & ‘Tinis” food tour hits downtown Colorado Springs

Published 4:57 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership has debuted a new way to enjoy the downtown culinary scene with 11 unique pairings of gourmet hot dogs and specialty martinis across 11 participating restaurants.

Each restaurant crafted its own combination. Participants can sign up for the Weenies and 'Tinis food pass for free on the Downtown Partnership website.

Once you sign up, you'll get an email or text with each restaurant and combination. Show the food pass to each restaurant you visit, and you will get points that qualify you for discounts and prizes.

The participating restaurants will serve their Weenies & 'Tinis combos through August 17. Below is a list of participating restaurants and their combinations:

Avenue 19 (The Joint): Vegan Dog/The Bean Martini

Chiba Bar: Terimayo Dog/Thom Kha-cktail

Coati Uprise (Toasted Bunz): Classic Mini Hot Dog/Dirty Martini (River Bar)

ICONS: Dirty Martini Weenie/Tini Weenie Martini

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar: The Sea Dog/Mell Vodka with Caviar Bump

Odyssey Gastropub: Chipotle Chicken Sausage/Caprese Martini

Red Gravy: Italian Sausage Dog/Filthy Dirty Martini

Shame & Regret: Chicago Dog/Malort Martini

Streetcar 520: Mini Pretzel Dogs/Weenie Teenie

The Crooked Cue: Spicy Hawaiian Dog/Pit Boss Martini

The Wobbly Olive-Downtown: Venice Beach Dog/Watermelon Sugar Martini

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

