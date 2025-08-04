31-year-old arrested for stabbing in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies responded to a stabbing in a parking lot of a business around 8:45 p.m. on Aug.1, which led to the arrest of a 31-year-old.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says they responded to the stabbing at 6400 Omaha Boulevard, where a victim was identified and transferred to American Medical Response with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say after gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses, they identified 31-year-old Adrian Espinoza.

Espinoza has been charged with alleged crimes of assault in the first degree and aggravated retaliation against a witness or victim, according to EPSO.

Espinoza was booked into El Paso County Jail on Aug. 2 with a bond set at $25,000, says EPSO.

