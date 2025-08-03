Governor issues Disaster Emergency for Western Slope fire

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Governor Polis' office declared a disaster emergency to help response efforts for the Elk Creek Fire in Rio Blanco County, which is Southeast of the town of Meeker.

According to the Rio Blanco Sheriff's Office, the fire was started by a lightning strike on August 2. At last report, the fire had already grown to 600 acres.

The governor's office says that the county sheriff asked the state for extra assistance and support. With the disaster declaration, the State Emergency Operations and Resource Mobilization Plans are activated, and the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will coordinate the state response to directly support the county.

The fire's diet is mostly made up of pinyon, juniper, and oak brush across both private and public lands, the sheriff's office says. At this time, no structures are being threatened. Residents and visitors are being asked to avoid the area.

Both the governor's and the sheriff's office says the weather conditions for the upcoming week will not be helpful for firefighters at the front lines, elevated fire weather and fire risk are in the forecast for the northwest part of the state.