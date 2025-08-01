One person in custody, another still on the run after evading ICE in Black Forest area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirms that one person was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, but another person is still on the run, after both evaded ICE agents.

Agents were conducting an operation when the two, who ICE says are living in the U.S. without proper documentation, allegedly tried to ram agents with their car, ICE said.

ICE said one of their agents in turn, fired three shots at their car. The two people inside got away, later abandoned the car, and ran off, ICE said.

ICE says they now have Francisco Zapata-Pacheco in custody. A photo of Zapata-Pacheco was not provided by ICE in a release. A search for Colorado court records of his name did not reveal any previous criminal charges in the state.

They are still looking for Jose Mendez-Chavez. ICE says he has a conviction for child abuse and domestic violence.

"He knows he’s not supposed to be here, since we’ve removed him six times previously," said an ICE spokesperson.

Photo of Jose Mendez-Chavez, which ICE says is from an arrest in 2020 (Source: ICE)

