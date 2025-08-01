Colorado man arrested on suspicion of pointing lasers at multiple airplanes, possession of meth

Editor's note: Watch surveillance video of this incident above.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says that a man has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a laser at multiple commercial airplanes.

According to CSP, one of their own aircraft was conducting traffic operations when they overheard pilots talking about a green laser being pointed at their planes.

CSP says their aircraft began investigating and ultimately located the area of the suspect, who was by East 64th Avenue and Monaco Street.

While overhead, the suspect pointed the laser at their aircraft multiple times, CSP said.

Despite the suspect trying to drive his car to a new location, CSP says they were able to successfully direct troopers on the ground to him.

Jose Alonzo Duarte-Campos (Photo: CSP)

Jose Alonzo Duarte-Campos, age 41, was arrested. He faces a felony for allegedly pointing a laser at aircraft, but also faces a drug charge because troopers say he had meth on him. He also had an active felony warrant for a previous drug offense, CSP says.

