Over 100 schnauzers on the path to recovery and a new home

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO)-- Over 100 schnauzers entered through the doors of National Mill Dog Rescue, on what appeared to be their last breath, but most have since been completely transformed.

After being rescued a few weeks ago from a suspected puppy mill, National Mill Dog Rescue tells us that the dogs were held in such terrible conditions that they have tweaked the adoption process.

Rather than a schnauzer going through the medical process once it’s chosen, all the dogs will now be completely examined beforehand and ready to go home the same day.

"Our goal right now, some of these dogs have been in really bad shape, and so we are trying to get all of them thoroughly vetted so that we don't have any surprises," says Veterinarian Kelly Stoneburner.

While two of the dogs had to be euthanized due to their condition, the rescue tells us they are getting the dogs to the point of being completely pain-free, and as they say, teaching them how to be dogs again.

We even had the opportunity to meet Paige, one of the rescues up for adoption, who, due to the state she was found in, had to get her leg amputated.

Her resilience, along with all the other shnauzers, is something the rescue says will not be forgotten.

"Through the darkness of this situation, there's been so much light and beauty that come from it," says Joni Williams, education outreach events manager, "For us getting to this point where we're getting them outside every day to play, we're getting them in homes, we're seeing like a whole different side."

Of the 163 schnauzers, 60 were relocated to another shelter, leaving 103 waiting to be placed in homes.

If you are looking to donate, adopt, or even foster, learn more here.

