Victims identified from fatal crash at South Circle Drive and Hancock Expressway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On July 5 at 2:39 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) got a call about a crash.

The department says it was on South Circle Drive, on the bridge over Hancock. When officers arrived, they determined that a pickup truck was driving southbound on Circle Drive with two passengers in the back. Police say another car was driving south and hit the pickup truck.

Police say two passengers were ejected from the back of the pick-up truck, causing one to pass from their injuries on scene, identified as 20-year-old Fernando Gallardo-Franco by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

The second passenger was identified by the coroner as 19-year-old Jorge Cruz. CSPD says Cruz passed in the hospital on July 18 from their injuries.

According to CSPD, the driver of the other vehicle has been identified as 20-year-old Chase Antonio Chason. Police say he has been charged with alleged Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence.

CSPD reports that this is the 24th and 25th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. Police say that at this same time last year, there were 31 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, in the past 365 days, there have been 43 traffic-related fatalities in Colorado Springs.

