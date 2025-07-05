Skip to Content
Two ejected, one killed in Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Saturday at 2:39 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) got a call about a crash.

The department says it was on South Circle Drive, on the bridge over Hancock. When officers arrived, they determined a pickup truck was driving southbound on Circle Drive with two passengers in the back.

Police say another car was driving south and hit the pickup truck.

Officers say that because of the crash, two people were ejected from the back of the pickup truck. CSPD said one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, and the other had a medical intervention but died on the scene.

Police say Chase Chason was arrested for DUI on the scene; it's unclear which car he was driving. Officers say impairment and speed are suspected in this crash.

CSPD's major crash team is investigating the details of the crash.

Police are urging any witnesses who observed or have dash cam footage of the incident to call the non-emergency line at 719-444-7000 to give their statement.

