Three restaurants in new food hall close, owner blames lack of community support

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - "The Homestead Collective" food hall in northern Colorado Springs announced the closure of over half its restaurants just two months after its grand opening.

The Homestead Collective released a statement announcing that the Garden of the Gods Cafe, Till Kitchen and Campfire Pizza located in the Briargate area are all closed. That leaves Dad's Donuts and Red Leaf Organic Coffee as the only open restaurants in the large space.

"The simple truth is, we didn’t see the community support we needed to sustain these restaurants," The Homestead Collective said in a statement. "We’re deeply grateful to those of you who did show up, share kind words, and help build memories here."

The building at 9633 Prominent Point has had a lot of turnover for Homestead Collective owner Mitchell Yellin in recent years. It was the location for Till Kitchen before 2020. He then turned it into North Side Social, an entertainment space with Pickleball, an arcade and food. After that closed, he opened The Pinery North, a private event space. Finally, Yellin launched "The Homestead Collective" food hall last May.

The downtown locations of the Garden of the Gods Market and Cafe and Till Kitchen are still open.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.