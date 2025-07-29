Manitou Springs enforces further mitigation strategies to fight flooding

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Earlier today, July 29, Manitou Springs went under a flood watch, and the city says they are staying prepared.

Pikes Peak RV Park, which had to be evacuated just two weeks ago, tells us they have increased alerts.

"I have updated our emails. Usually, we just have the one that says that we need to evacuate, and I usually send out that one. Now I have added the watch email to our system, and we are now giving out watches also to prepare our guests," says Pike Peak RV Park Office Administrator Shannon Fasullo.

They say they also look for signs that may indicate a flash flood warning, such as their view of Pikes Peak becoming less visible as the storm rolls in, and the height of the water flowing down the stream.

The City of Manitou Springs tells us they now have an app that makes it quick for residents to upload photos of any disturbances in town, directly to the city.

Cassandra Hessel, public information officer for the city of Manitou Springs, says, "They obviously prioritize the higher-level issues first and then work their way down to make sure everything stays in working order."

The city also stated that there were errors in their local alerts on July 16, which kept everyone from being notified, but that has since been corrected.

The city encourages visitors, residents and businesses to sign up to be notified of alerts in the future.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.