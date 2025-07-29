Healthy Colorado: Gecko toes inspire cancer research

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A recent study published by researchers at the University of Colorado (CU) had a very unique inspiration, all part of a project that looks to improve the ability to battle tumors while reducing the side effects of treatment.

The unique sticking effects of gecko toes were the inspiration behind a new material created by researchers in Boulder.

Our KRDO13 medical expert, Dr. Neha Sharma, helped us take a look at the new material along with the study and how it could be used to treat even more problematic forms of cancer.

Dr. Sharma gave us insight into this new research, saying, "geckos cling to surfaces by using millions of microscopic hairs or split ends on their toes, and scientists were able to mimic this by creating a small dendrical particle that was made from safe biodegradable material or polymer and these particles are loaded with chemo and are designed to tightly adhere to tumors and once stuck on those tumors they're able to slowly release medications in a targeted sustainable dose."

With the recent announcement of Coach Sander's from CU beating bladder cancer, we asked Dr. Sharma about the claims that this new research could be an option for those with bladder cancer.

"There's several treatment options for bladder cancer and they include surgery, chemo, radiation, immune therapy, and targeted therapy and with chemo usually what they do is infuse the chemo or they flush it into the bladder with a catheter and you know people urinate frequently so these drugs wash out quickly which leads to multiple rounds of treatment increasing the side effects."

Dr. Sharma said that with this new gel, particles will be "able to stick to the tumor in a liquid environment like the bladder. So this will reduce the treatment frequency, reduce the potential for side effects, increase effectiveness, and it can also potentially stimulate an immune response, which is very valuable in cancer."

Dr. Sharma explained to our team why bladder cancer is difficult to treat, saying that due to a high recurrence rate, which leads to lifelong monitoring, repeated treatments, and tumor variability complicating treatment for the cancer, it can be difficult. Dr. Sharma mentions that bladder cancer can become resistant to treatment over time, the cancer can spread rapidly, and due to the cancer being common in people over 65, comorbidities can limit treatment options.

When it comes to side effects from the treatment, Dr. Sharma said that symptoms can be vast depending on the type of treatment, but that side effects can include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and immune complications.

Dr. Sharma says she has not personally heard of or worked on anything similar, but finds it extremely interesting that in science, you can be inspired by anything.

