WATCH LIVE: Deion Sanders gives health update on bladder cancer diagnosis

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- University of Colorado (CU) head coach Deion Sanders holds a press conference to discuss undisclosed health issues this offseason.

Sanders announced that he was diagnosed with a bladder tumor, which was positive for cancer. Sanders' doctors confirmed that after surgery, he is in remission.

Sanders says he dropped 25 pounds after surgery and is still dealing with health challenges, including controlling his bladder.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Monday, which you can watch above.

CU announced that tickets for the upcoming football season were sold out for the third consecutive year.

The football team will start its season at home against Georgia Tech on Friday, Aug. 29.

View the teams' 2025 football game schedule here.

