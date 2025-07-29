Four young adults identified from fatal crash at Powers and Fountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed that four young adults, ages 17 to 20 years old, have passed from the two-vehicle crash in the early morning of July 13 at the intersection of South Powers and Fountain Boulevard.

CSPD says that two people were deceased on the scene, while two others were transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to CSPD, a Nissan Rogue, carrying four people, was traveling southbound on Powers Boulevard, approaching Fountain Boulevard, in the inside lane of traffic, exceeding the speed limit.

Police say the second vehicle, a Lexus SUV, was traveling north on Powers, entering the intersection of Fountain Boulevard, and was making an unprotected left-hand turn. CSPD says the Nissan entered the intersection, and the front of the Nissan collided with the front end of the Lexus.

After contact, police say the Nissan Rogue slid and rolled, coming to rest on the southwest corner of the roadway.

El Paso County Coroner's office identified the two who were deceased on scene, who were traveling in the Nissan Rogue, as a 17-year-old female and 18-year-old Bryan Jaramillo.

CSPD says the Nissan Rogue driver, who passed at a local hospital on July 15, was identified by the coroner as 19-year-old Gabriel Zelayia.

CSPD says the fourth passenger of the Nissan Rogue passed on July 16 and was identified by the coroner as 20-year-old Janet Pino-Lopez.

According to police, the four adults, ages 17 to 20 years old, are the 26th, 27th, 28th, and 29th fatalities in Colorado Springs this year.

Police say that between July 5, 2025, and July 13, 2025, the Colorado Springs area experienced six traffic-related fatalities. All six people involved in two separate crashes were between the ages of 17 and 20, says CSPD.

Police say both crashes involved high speeds, alcohol, and the victims were not wearing seatbelts.

CSPD says they would like to remind and encourage parents to have important conversations with their teenage drivers about safety behind the wheel. They ask all drivers in the community to please slow down, wear their seatbelts, and refrain from drinking and driving.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.