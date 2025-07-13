TRAFFIC ALERT (UPDATE): Deadly crash shuts down Fountain and Powers, 6 sent to hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - All directions of traffic on Fountain Boulevard (Highway 24) and Powers Boulevard are shut down on the east side of Colorado Springs due to a major crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police have confirmed with KRDO13 that the crash killed two people. Six others were sent to the hospital.

CSPD says the crash happened around 4:40 A.M and that the intersection will be closed down for much of the morning on Sunday. They were not able to provide information on the status of the six others sent to the hospital.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and to take an alternate route.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.