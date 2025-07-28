Widefield School District is asking taxpayers for money to improve learning conditions

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO)-- Widefield School District 3 is asking for measures that will make the school more comfortable for students and replace outdated appliances around their buildings.

There are two different ballot measures: one is a bond measure to repair schools that are fifty years or older, and the other is a mill levy override, which they hope can fund programs and retain teachers.

The school district heavily relies on grants, but we were taken on a tour of three of the schools, and the district says they can no longer "band-aid" the current state of these buildings.

School officials confirmed that there are seven schools with swamp coolers rather than air conditioning, one school has termites, and another has an outdated boiler.

The district tells us they need $311 million overall, but they made a priority list of critical needs.

Super Attendant of Widefield School District, Aaron Hoffman, tells us, "We are not going to ask the voters for that type of money, so the bond measure that we're asking for is an $88 million bond."

If approved, the bond measures together would cost taxpayers a little over $5 a month per $100,000 value of their home.

Voting will be held on Nov. 4 of this year, says the school district.

For a list of the schools that the money will be allocated to, click here.

