New snapshot survey shines light on homelessness in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The results for the 2025 Point-in-Time (PIT) count that provides insight into homelessness in El Paso County have been released.

Pikes Peak Continuum of Care (PPCoC), in partnership with ChangeLine (formerly Community Health Partnership), announced this year's count:

Identified 1,745 individuals experiencing homelessness on the night of January 26, 2025 522 unsheltered individuals 1,223 people in emergency shelters or transitional housing.



Officials pointed out that the total is higher than in recent years, but they said that is due to being able to count and reach individuals who may have been missed before. However, they pointed out that it remains difficult to count those living in vehicles, in unstable situations, or fleeing domestic violence, so the data continues to underrepresent some of the community’s most vulnerable.

The State of Homelessness Report, released in May by Colorado’s four Continuums of Care, estimated that 6,846 individuals experienced homelessness in El Paso County over the course of a year, highlighting that the PIT Count may not capture the full picture.

“No single number can tell us everything,” said Becky Treece, Chair of the PPCoC Board. “Homelessness is complex, and we need to use all the data available to understand what’s contributing to it and how to respond.”

PPCoC Board said key takeaways from the PIT Count are that there are more people unsheltered than available emergency beds, and chronic homelessness remains high, showing that many live with disabling conditions and have been without housing for extended periods.

However, there aren't enough funds for more beds right now.

Earlier this month, the Salvation Army said it's facing a $1 million budget shortfall.

The Springs Rescue Mission has had to cut staff, a lot of that is from a drop-off in federal funding that the city just can't make up.

"There are concerns. Unfortunately, the city doesn't have money to pull out," Aimee Cox, chief housing and homeless officer for Colorado Springs, said.

"The concern is great that we do not have the resources necessary in our community to meet the need. That's kind of what this point in time highlighted is that even with our current capacity, when we are all working as hard as we can with the resources we have currently, we are not meeting the need," Becky Treece, chair of the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care, said.

Treece encouraged the community to support those homeless shelters in need and to contact their federal representatives about the funding shortfall.

Mayor Yemi's Statement on the 2025 PIT Count:

"The Point-in-Time Count offers more than numbers, it offers insight. Insight into what’s changing, where the greatest needs are, and how we can respond more effectively as a city. That is why I chose “data” as the City’s word of the year. Because data helps us move beyond assumptions and into the realm of real, measurable solutions for our community. Homelessness is a complex challenge, but Colorado Springs is not standing still. Our Homeless Response Action Plan released last year is guiding our coordinate response that includes: Increased transitional housing

Expanded outreach efforts downtown

Target enforcement where needed

And strong community partnerships across our community. I am especially grateful to the volunteers, service providers, and community partners who made this year’s count possible. Your work matters. With data in hand and shared purpose at heart, I believe we can move closer to a city where homelessness is rare, brief, and nonrecurring."

