New state law allows Pueblo West to create new program to mitigate wildfire dangers

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) - A new state fire mitigation law is going into effect at the start of August. The law allows unincorporated areas, like Pueblo West, to manage dead vegetation that often leads to quick wildfire growth.

In Colorado Springs and other municipalities, city leaders can pass ordinances regulating vegetation maintenance to mitigate wildfire danger.

That's not the case in Pueblo West, but this new law will change that soon.

Colorado State Senator Nick Hinrichsen told me the idea for this bill started after the Marshall Fire.

"We identified that there is a real risk in certain areas of the state, [like] Pueblo West, having some factors that could lead to such a catastrophe."

Some of those factors are dead vegetation, which can turn floating embers into a full-blown wildfire

Now, on August 6, the same time the new state law goes into effect, new vegetation rules will activate for Pueblo West home and property owners.

The resolution was passed in late June in anticipation of the new law. Going forward, individual property owners must remove all dead vegetation, keep low-hanging trees at least 3 feet above ground, and the 5-foot radius around your home must be clear from brush piles, or you could face fines.

"We're hoping that the community will take advantage of the situation, work with us to reduce vegetative fuels around their property," said Brian Caserta, chief of Pueblo West Fire.

"We're just here to clean up the community as much as we are to help reduce the risk of wildfire. And at the same time, we're also not here to go around and write citations everywhere."

If property owners fail to comply, they may be subject to a fine of up to $200, depending on the property's value.

Chief Caserta says the fire department will work with people to get the mitigation done, and the work can be covered in certain cases for the elderly or those who can't afford it. Both the fire chief and the senator said grant funding would be made available.

