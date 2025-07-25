First human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Public health officials have confirmed a Pueblo County resident was hospitalized with a confirmed case of West Nile virus.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) shared news of the positive case Friday morning, but did not share further details about where exactly in Pueblo County the case was confirmed, or the infected person's condition.

“It is very important for every individual to take precautions to avoid mosquitoes that spread West Nile virus illness,” Alicia Solis, PDPHE program manager, said. “West Nile virus can be very serious, and in this case, has led to a hospitalization.”

The Pueblo case comes just days after health officials previously confirmed that West Nile had been detected in five Colorado counties, including Adams, Boulder, Denver, Larimer and Weld counties. There had previously been just two confirmed human cases, both out of Adams County.

According to health officials, West Nile virus can develop in the human body within 2-14 days after a person is bitten by an infected mosquito.

The highest risk of contracting West Nile is usually from July to September, and the virus – which can affect any age group – can cause long-term illness and disability, PDPHE said. Symptoms of the virus include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle weakness, rash, stiff neck, and a changed mental state.

"Some infected persons experience a feeling of extreme tiredness and weakness for several weeks. Immediately seek medical attention if you have any of these symptoms," PDPHE said in a release.

PDPHE is now advising residents to take steps to protect themselves from West Nile virus by following the "Four D’s," which include:

DRAIN standing water around your property weekly, including from tires cans, flowerpots, clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, toys, and puddles.

standing water around your property weekly, including from tires cans, flowerpots, clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, toys, and puddles. DUSK and DAWN are when mosquitoes are typically most active; limit your outdoor activities during these times to prevent mosquito bites

are when mosquitoes are typically most active; limit your outdoor activities during these times to prevent mosquito bites DEET is a good ingredient to look for in insect repellants to ensure they're working effectively

is a good ingredient to look for in insect repellants to ensure they're working effectively DRESS in long sleeves and pants when you're in areas where mosquitoes are most active

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.