West Nile virus detected in Colorado

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in five Colorado counties, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).

Officials with the CDPHE say mosquitoes carrying the virus have been found in Adams, Boulder, Denver, Larimer, and Weld counties.

"When the virus shows up in mosquitoes, it signals that it’s time for people in the area to use precautions for the rest of the season," read a press release from CDPHE.

So far, the department says there have been two human cases, both in residents of Adams County.

In 2023, CDPHE says there were 634 human cases reported to the state. Of those cases, there were 51 deaths. The department adds that things slowed down in 2024, but the cases can vary each season.

CDPHE says the highest risk of contracting West Nile virus is usually from July to September.

“Mosquitoes are more than just an annoyance — they can pose a real danger,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ned Calonge, in a release. “We want people to get outside this summer — it’s Colorado, after all. Spend time outdoors, connect with others, and enjoy the season. But we also want everyone to take simple steps to stay safe from West Nile virus. A little prevention goes a long way.”

CDPHE provided the following steps to protect yourself:

Use insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol. Follow label instructions.

Limit time outside at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes that spread the virus are most active.

Wear long sleeves, pants, and socks in areas with mosquito activity and apply repellent to clothing.

Remove standing water from yards and gutters weekly. Treat water that can’t be drained with Bti larvicide. Install or repair window and door screens

