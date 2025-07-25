CMZoo celebrates Aysan the sloth’s birthday with a community party

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Today, July 25, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo held a birthday party for now, ten-year-old Aysan the sloth.

People lined up to celebrate the two-toed sloth entering double digits. The zoo partnered with Children's Hospital Colorado to invite visitors to learn about Ayson and her family, make birthday cards, serenade her with Happy Birthday and present her with a special cake.

"I loved it. I like seeing all of them move around, and when they showed out Bosco, it was funny," said a participant of the party.

We learned today that sloths spend the majority of their time hanging upside down. Ayson, specifically, loves to hang out with her daughter. Yes, Ayson is also a mother to Olive, who was born in December 2024.

"I was just amazed about everything they taught me," says another child celebrating the birthday.

"A milestone like this is just a great reason to bring the community in and celebrate, partner with Children's Hospital of Colorado, and just make an event of it." Animal Care Manager, Rebecca Zwicker, says.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo tells us that the lifespan of sloths is about mid-forties, so turning ten is a big milestone for Ayson, who has been at the zoo since June 2023.

Today was a chance for kids to get to know the sloth family, but next month, they have an event for grown-ups too. Date Night Starlight Safari is a 21+ event starting August 29th.

Date Night Starlight Safari is a 21+ event starting August 29th.

