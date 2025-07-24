Skip to Content
KRDO13 explores local impacts of rising beef prices

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Federal Reserve reports the price of beef has significantly outstripped the average increase in products and services from a year ago.

The average product or service has increased by about 2.6% from a year ago, based on the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers. The price of a pound of beef has increased by almost 12% in that same time.

The consumer price Index for all Urban Consumers measures a large number of different products and services to estimate how much the average person is spending. It's a strong inflation indicator.

KRDO 13 is working to find out the local impacts of these beef price hikes. Tune in to our afternoon and evening newscasts with what we find.

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13.

