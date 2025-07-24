KRDO13 explores local impacts of rising beef prices

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Federal Reserve reports the price of beef has significantly outstripped the average increase in products and services from a year ago.

The average product or service has increased by about 2.6% from a year ago, based on the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers. The price of a pound of beef has increased by almost 12% in that same time.

The consumer price Index for all Urban Consumers measures a large number of different products and services to estimate how much the average person is spending. It's a strong inflation indicator.

KRDO 13 is working to find out the local impacts of these beef price hikes. Tune in to our afternoon and evening newscasts with what we find.