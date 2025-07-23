KRDO13 obtains documents from CPW raid on local animal rehabilitaiton center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Neighbors caught on camera a Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) raid at a local animal rehabilitation center last Friday.

The Rocky Mountain WildHeart Wildlife Rehabilitation Center said CPW issued it a Cease and Desist order after Friday's raid. It gave us documentation of CPW's seizure of 11 of their animals including foxes, squirrel, raccoons and a porcupine.

According to documents provided by the rehab center, CPW cited fines for both the owner and her mother of over $1600 each. The chief infraction was for putting animals in small cages to the point that it hurt their growth and development.

"By pictures, he said, 'that looks great. I'll be back in a few weeks,'" said Sherry Anderton, the mother of the rehab center owner.

Anderton provided text messages from a man who first introduces himself as CPW Wildlife Officer Phil Gurule in 2024. Anderton said Gurule did an inspection on the evening of May 22. She said he told WildHeart it had until 8 a.m. the next day to get bigger cages for their porcupine and foxes. On May 23, Anderton texted Gurule photos and videos of the new cages.

Gurule replied, in full, "Perfect! That looks great... I see the porcupine is already in there... Just shoot me a pic when the foxes get in the enclosure... I will be in contact with you... It might be a week or so because next week is even busier than this week. I appreciate it!"

After Anderton followed up with the fox pictures, Gurule replied again, "Thank you! I will reach out in a week or so... come take a look at everything in person. I appreciate it!"

"Two months later, almost, he shows up with animal control and a whole bunch of officers," Anderton said.

The two defendant statements Anderton said CPW gave her and her daughter the day of the raid are dated for two different times. Anderton is July 18 (the day of the raid) while her daughter's is July 12. Both defendant statements date the violations as May 22, the day before Anderton's and Gurule's text chain after Gurule's inspection.

Animal Law Enforcement was also on the raid. Anderton provided documentation showing no violations, outside of an order to take two animals in for vet care, a cat with a suspected urinary tract infection, and a bird with a foot injury.

Anderton did not let us take a look out back at the cages when we asked. She said it was because they still had some wildlife, and they don't allow people back there when they have wild animals on property. She would also not provide us pictures outside of what she sent to Gurule.

We reached out to CPW for comment. It said there is more context outside of the documentation Anderton provided for us but it can't share the information with us right now because it's an active investigation.