More pet owners giving pets to shelters nationwide as costs rise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Shelters across the country are having to turn away animals as they say more pet owners are giving up their pets.

In a 15-month span from 2022 to 2023, the price of pet food jumped over 20%, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis (FRED). The prices leveled out the last two years, but the American Pet Product Association (APPA) predicts people will spend $157 billion on pet care this year. That's over $5 billion more than 2024 and a 70% increase from expenditures in 2018.

In 2024, APPA said consumers spent almost $66 billion on pet food alone. In 2018, total expenditures for food, vet care, medicine and all other pet services were $90.5 billion. The total figure was around $152 billion in 2024.

KRDO13 is speaking with local pet shelters and pet food pantries to find out how this national trend reflects in Southern Colorado. You can watch that story tonight during our 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts.