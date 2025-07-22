Adams County Sheriff’s Office searching for house party shooting suspect

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspect from a house party shooting earlier this month.

According to the department, the shooting happened in Brighton on July 12. Witnesses say a Hispanic man (pictured above) allegedly fired shots at a party.

Deputies say he fled the home, which is near 148th Avenue and Hayesmount Road. The vehicle he fled in is described as an orange or red truck.

Deputies say the suspect is about 5'4" and has a mustache and goatee.

The sheriff's office asks that you contact Sr. Detective Ferdinandsen at 303-514-1240 or email BFerdinandsen@adcogov.org if you have information. They say you can remain anonymous.

