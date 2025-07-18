Feds unfreeze funding for after-school programming

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The federal government has released $1.3 billion in frozen funding for after-school programming, according to Governor Jared Polis.

The money represents just a portion of $6 billion in congressionally-appropriated federal education funding that was frozen by the President Trump Administration. The funds were put on freeze to allow for the review of programs, ensuring they fit with the Trump Administration's priorities, according to a memo obtained by ABC News.

Local program managers said the funding freeze put many after-school programs in a bind, as they were only alerted of the freeze on June 30, when funds were expected to be dispersed on July 1.

In a previous interview with KRDO13, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Pueblo County said that if the funds were not unfrozen, they would have to cut hours and services by the school year's start in August.

The Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo County says they are still awaiting official confirmation from the Colorado Department of Education that funds for after-school programs have been unfrozen. Unfreezing the funds would mean that their full 2025-2026 federal allocation will be paid, they said.

However, the organization says that Congress will be looking at funding once again this fall to determine allocations for the 2026-2027.

"We are continuing to urge our elected Congressional Delegation to work on behalf of Colorado kids and families and ensure this critical funding is provided to our clubs and communities," said a spokesperson for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Pueblo County. "Our number one priority is continuing services and while we are looking at all options to maintain operations, the loss of this funding would be devastating and create a serious strain on our resources and ability to plan for the future."

