How a federal funding freeze will impact Pueblo afterschool programs

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - President Donald Trump's administration is pausing over $6 billion of congressionally-appropriated federal funding for after-school, student support, teacher training, English language and other education programs, according to a Department of Education memo obtained by ABC News.

KRDO13 spoke with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County (BGCPC) to see how this freeze could impact them.

The Vice President of Resource Development, Kendra Turner, says the withholding of funds directly impacts the BGCPC this budget year. Turner shared that the funds were supposed to be released on July 1st.

She tells KRDO13 that "For now, we're running all of our federally-funded sites normally, but we will have to make adjustments to our hours and services at the start of school in August IF the funds are not released by then. This may include limiting full-day Friday services to just a few of our sites, and closing other sites on Fridays when school is out. No final decisions have been made."

From now until December, Turner says they have been asked to reduce the grant spending by 60%, as the state only has enough federal funds on hand to reimburse them at 40% of the originally approved budget. That totals a $269,097 loss through December and another $269,097 in January through the end of June, explained Turner.

She says they have not had any official communication on the status of the funds.

"If the traditionally bipartisan 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) funding is eliminated from the federal budget, our organization, which currently has awards for six of these sites, would lose about $962,000 per year," wrote Turner.

The Vice President of Resource Development explained that they have sites that are on different timelines (cohorts IX through XI) that have anywhere from one to four more years of funding that was awarded by the Department of Education and now may not be disbursed.

She says this funding provides services for 832 Pueblo youth at no cost to families, which is especially helpful for working parents. Turner tells KRDO13 the Clubhouses are open after school Monday through Thursday, all day on Fridays, since the school districts run a four-day week, and all day Monday through Friday during school breaks, including summer. She said six of their nine Clubs rely on this funding. Though it doesn't cover all the costs to operate, it does represent the majority of funding, explained Turner.