North Cheyenne Canyon Road to reopen Friday following storm washout

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials with the City of Colorado Springs say

North Cheyenne Canyon Road will reopen Friday after being closed for over a month when a large chunk of the roadway was washed out by the Cheyenne Creek.

Photo courtesy of the City of Colorado Springs

On June 4, storms resulted in a section of the road washing out about 1.5 miles up from the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center.

The city says crews began rebuilding the roadway on July 7, and believe it will be finished ahead of this weekend.

“We are grateful to the public for their patience and understanding as we completed this repair,” said Gayle Sturdivant, city engineer and public works deputy director, in a release. “While this full closure meant restricted access to the Cañon, it allowed our crews the opportunity to finish the repair in a safe manner.”

While the road is expected to be open this weekend, officials say residents and park-goers can expect intermittent lane closures as they work to install a permanent guardrail.

