North Cheyenne Cañon Road and Gold Camp Road washed out following rain

City of Colorado Springs
By
Published 10:54 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Parks Department says North Cheyenne Cañon Road and Gold Camp Road are closed to cars and bikes due to road washouts.

The City of Colorado Springs asks people to avoid the area.

Details are limited at this time, but Colorado Springs saw a week of rain. Part of Gold Camp Road backs up to Gould Creek, and North Cheyenne Cañon Road backs up to North Cheyenne Creek.

Photos shared by the city show heavy water levels flowing nearby, with part of one road collapsed. KRDO13 has reached out to see which specific road the city photographed below.

Celeste Springer

