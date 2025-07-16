Skip to Content
New study shows declining growth over last decade in Colorado Springs

The winning photo of Colorado Springs' 2025 Discover COS Calendar.
today at 11:59 AM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A recent study by the Common Sense Institute (CSI) said net growth in Colorado Springs is down over 50% from 2016.

While CSI said COVID-19 played a factor, it said the data indicates structural problems caused growth to shrink before the pandemic.

It said the data suggests structural problems in Colorado, including housing affordability, shifting lifestyle preferences and perceptions of livability. It said Colorado ranks 26th in the country in job growth.

CSI said the slowdown of economic growth, paired with an aging population, will strain the labor supply, slowing down growth.

According to CSI's data, Colorado Springs' population growth slowed significantly between 2018 and 2019, before the onset of the pandemic. From there, it shows a steady decline until Colorado Springs saw a very minor shrink in total population in 2023. It shows a significant rebound in 2024 and 2025 to growth levels above 2019 levels, but still significantly lower than 2016.

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

