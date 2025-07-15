One-on-one with a top Colorado football recruit

BRANDON, Miss. (KRDO) - Preston Ashley is a top 100 recruit on ESPN for the 2026 class.

He's from a town called Brandon, Mississippi, just outside of Jackson. He watched his idol, NFL legend Deion Sanders, on the Jackson State sidelines. He plays cornerback and wide receiver.

He also happens to know KRDO13's Bradley Davis from his time covering sports in Mississippi.

KRDO13's Bradley Davis interviewing Ashley in Mississippi before Ashley's sophomore season.

He took some time on Tuesday to catch up and talk about committing to play for Coach Prime in Colorado. Make sure to take a look at the final question.

"Y'all overlapped in Jackson. Did you talk about that at all?" Davis asked.

"The only thing that we talk about in Jackson was how good the food is down here. Yes, sir. But we really just talked a lot about Colorado. Ashley said. "But he made sure to implement some things from Jackson in Colorado for sure."

"Me and my dad, we used to go to the games when Coach Prime was coaching in Jackson. I've always been such a big Coach Prime fan. I always wore the little bandanna that he wore."

"I'm Preston Ashley. AKA, Deion Sanders," Ashley said in a video from grade school while wearing a bandana like Sanders used to.

"Growing up, I wore 21. Then, I wore 2 because that's the number he wore in college. Getting to play for my childhood hero is a tremendous blessing."

"Obviously, you don't have to talk me into how cool Colorado is, but how was that pitch to get you to come to somewhere like Boulder?" Davis asked.

Being from the South in Mississippi, you don't think of Colorado being this crazy beautiful place. We were driving in Boulder when I was going on my official visit. I've never seen mountains in my life. I've always been around big cities and stuff like that. Then I was like, 'What is that white stuff on the mountain?' One of my coaches, who was driving us, was like, 'Preston, that's snow.' It blew me and my family away. I've never seen anything so beautiful."

"The pitch to Colorado was, 'If you want to go to the NFL, if you call yourself a dog, if you call yourself the best, why not come to Colorado?' and, all those things, I truly know about myself."

"People in Colorado. Buffs fans. What do they need to know about Preston Ashley?" Davis asked.

"You're getting the next closest thing to Coach Prime, I promise."

Ashley opens his final high school season with a state title rematch August 29 against the Tupelo Golden Wave. He said he hopes to score a touchdown on offense and defense.