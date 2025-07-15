Skip to Content
News

Colorado crews share update from search of Guadalupe River after devastating Texas floods

Colorado Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One
By
Published 6:12 AM

KERR COUNTY, Texas (KRDO) – Members of Colorado Task Force 1 (CO-TF1) worked to search a lengthy stretch of the Guadalupe River Monday as part of the team's continuing efforts in Texas after this month's devastating floods.

According to CNN, overnight storms on July 3 brought more than a summer’s worth of rain to Kerr County, causing the Guadalupe River to swell into dangerous and deadly floodwaters.

With at least 132 people killed by the catastrophic floods and scores still missing, crews have remained tirelessly at work in central Texas – including Colorado Task Force 1, which was dispatched to the region on July 7, just days after the flooding.

May be an image of 3 people, grass and tree
Courtesy: Colorado Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One

According to the latest update from CO-TF1, the team completed a primary search of both sides of an eight-mile-long stretch of the Guadalupe River on Monday.

The task force said that there are still some sections of the main channel left to check, but continued rain and rising water levels are making that challenging.

May be an image of 1 person and tree
Courtesy: Colorado Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One

The team, aided by specially-trained search canines, also began working to search some of the tributaries that feed into the river Monday.

"This is extremely detailed work, as there are thousands of piles of debris littered all along the river," CO-TF1 said.

May be an image of 1 person and tree
Courtesy: Colorado Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One

The task force has partnered with local law enforcement, heavy equipment crews, ambulance crews, a fire crew, four saw teams, and other search teams from both South Carolina and Oklahoma.

A drone operator is also assisting with operations, CO-TF1 said, helping the team check areas they're physically unable to reach.

May be an image of 2 people, tree and grass
Courtesy: Colorado Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One

33 more Colorado crew members were sent to the region Monday to help CO-TF1 with search and rescue operations, and are expected to join in the search today. The team now has 81 members and five canines, CO-TF1 confirmed.

Thunderstorms are expected to continue today, making search efforts difficult as rivers continue to swell.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.