More Colorado crews head to Texas to assist with flood search and rescue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More crews from Colorado have been dispatched to assist with search and rescue operations following deadly floods across the state of Texas.

According to Colorado Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One (CO-TF1), 33 members left early Monday morning.

Crews with CO-TF1 work to clear debris on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The work is part of their tasks in addition to search and rescue operations (Photo: Colorado Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One/Facebook).

CO-TF1 says they will fly into San Antonio, joining 48 members who have already arrived in Kerr County, Texas.

Rescue crews with CO-TF1 tread through water in Texas during their operations on Saturday, July 12, 2025 (Photo: Colorado Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One/Facebook).

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says they have three additional crew members joining them as well.

This round of crews will be bringing a search and rescue K9, with four other K9s with their team already on site.

A K9 with a "U.S. Park Ranger" collar works alongside crews in Kerr County, Texas, on Saturday, July 12, 2025 (Photo: Colorado Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One/Facebook).

According to the CO-TF1, flash flood warnings halted operations along the Guadalupe River on Sunday. Crews will be back out this week.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.