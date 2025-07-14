More Colorado crews head to Texas to assist with flood search and rescue
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More crews from Colorado have been dispatched to assist with search and rescue operations following deadly floods across the state of Texas.
According to Colorado Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One (CO-TF1), 33 members left early Monday morning.
CO-TF1 says they will fly into San Antonio, joining 48 members who have already arrived in Kerr County, Texas.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says they have three additional crew members joining them as well.
This round of crews will be bringing a search and rescue K9, with four other K9s with their team already on site.
According to the CO-TF1, flash flood warnings halted operations along the Guadalupe River on Sunday. Crews will be back out this week.
