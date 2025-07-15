Skip to Content
Colorado Springs native is top U20 pole vaulter in the world

Published 11:06 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Former track star with The Classical Academy in Colorado Springs is the top woman pole vaulter in the world for athletes under 20 years old.

19-year-old South Dakota University pole vaulter Anna Willis currently holds the top spot on the global leaderboard with a jump of 14 feet, 10 inches. She placed 4th at the NCAA championships as a Freshman and first at the U.S. Track and Field U20 championships. She did all of that on a hurt knee and torn labrum.

She's the fourth Willis sister to compete in pole vault at The Classical Academy. All four are state champions and current or former collegiate athletes.

Bradley Davis

