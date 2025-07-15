Colorado Springs native is top U20 pole vaulter in the world

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Former track star with The Classical Academy in Colorado Springs is the top woman pole vaulter in the world for athletes under 20 years old.

19-year-old South Dakota University pole vaulter Anna Willis currently holds the top spot on the global leaderboard with a jump of 14 feet, 10 inches. She placed 4th at the NCAA championships as a Freshman and first at the U.S. Track and Field U20 championships. She did all of that on a hurt knee and torn labrum.

She's the fourth Willis sister to compete in pole vault at The Classical Academy. All four are state champions and current or former collegiate athletes.