Colorado State Patrol creates new Pikes Peak DUI Task Force, four arrested over the weekend

Published 11:51 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says they've created a new DUI task force focused on the Pikes Peak region, and the team made several arrests over the weekend.

According to CSP, the new Pikes Peak Colorado State Patrol DUI Task Force is focused on curbing drunk or impaired driving throughout El Paso County's major roadways.

This weekend's enforcement coincided with the opening of the El Paso County Fair.

On July 12 and July 13, CSP says their troopers with the Pikes Peak DUI Task Force got the following results:

  • Total contacts made: 28
  • Total DUI/D Arrests: 4
  • Total Roadsides: 5
  • Citations Issued: 7

CSP is asking for the public's help in reporting impaired drivers. After getting out of the impaired driver's way, people should pull over and call law enforcement at *CSP (*277), 911, or 970-249-4392.

Celeste Springer

