Trial begins for Aurora dentist accused of poisoning his wife

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) – More than two years after Angela Craig was poisoned and subsequently died as a result, her husband, Aurora dentist James Craig, is standing trial for her murder.

In March of 2023, Angela went to the hospital three times in the span of 10 days, complaining of severe headaches and dizziness – but doctors struggled to explain what was causing her illness.

During her third hospital visit, the mother of six began seizing and became unresponsive. She was transferred to the hospital's ICU, where three days later, she was declared brain dead, according to court records.

Her cause of death was later determined to be lethal doses of cyanide and tetrahydrozoline.

Her husband, James Craig, was arrested after a colleague tipped off investigators that a package containing potassium cyanide had been delivered to the office for Craig days prior, CNN reports.

Craig now faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with her death.

While in jail, James racked up additional charges. In 2024, charges were filed alleging that Craig tried to get someone to kill a detective on the case. According to CNN, a fellow Arapahoe County inmate reported that Craig had offered him $20,000 for the murder-for-hire plot.

Craig now faces five additional felony charges: one count of solicitation to commit murder in the first degree, two counts of solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence, and two counts of solicitation to commit perjury.

Craig has pleaded not guilty to those charges. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of murder.

Jury trial began on July 10. The trial is expected to run through August 1.

