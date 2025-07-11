Judge dismisses lawsuit against El Paso County officials over Club Q shooting

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A lawsuit against the former El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elders and El Paso County Commissioners over the Club Q has been dismissed, according to court records.

Earlier this month, the club owners were also released from the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs argued that El Paso County officials failed to use Colorado's Red Flag Law to stop the shooter, who ultimately killed five people, from getting weapons before the attack.

In part, the judge found that the plaintiffs failed to prove that El Paso County officials created or enhanced a risk of harm.

While the lawsuit was dismissed due to several different legal precedents, the judge's order did have strong words for El Paso County officials, as read below:

"All this being said, Plaintiffs’ allegations in their SAC are profoundly and deeply

troubling. As alleged, Government Defendants knew in no-uncertain-terms that Aldrich

had proclaimed that “they planned to be the next mass killer and had been stockpiling

ammunition, firearms, and bullet-proof body armor.” (ECF No. 29 ¶ 98.) Yet

Government Defendants defiantly did nothing, contemptuously ignoring the will of the

people, and refused to avail themselves of the critical tool the legislature had just

equipped them with—the tool that might have prevented the monstrous and bloody act

which cost the lives of and seriously wounded so many innocent Coloradans—to take

Aldrich’s firearms from them. To be sure, these allegations amount to much more than

mere negligence—they represent a conscious and intentional disregard of a known and

unjustifiable risk, something which in the Court’s view amounts to an abdication of local

officials’ moral responsibility to protect the public."

