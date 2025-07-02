Club Q survivors lawsuit against club owners and local officials faces partial dismissal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The survivors and families of the victims impacted by the tragedy that killed five people and injured 25 more at Club Q in Colorado Springs filed a lawsuit against the owners and El Paso County back in 2024. The lawsuit has now been partially dismissed.

According to the lawsuit, the survivors and families claimed that El Paso County and the owners "failed to take basic and reasonable precautions in the face of [well-documented and escalating threats facing LGBTQIA+ spaces across the country], despite advertising Club Q as a 'safe space' for the LGBTQIA+ community."

The families and survivors claim lax security and the sheriff’s department's failure to use the state’s red-flag law to stop the shooter from gathering weapons before the attack, leading to injuries and deaths.

According to the lawsuit dismissal, a Colorado federal judge ruled on Thursday that the survivors and families can’t hold the club and its owners liable under a state premises liability law. However, they can still hold them liable for alleged negligence and wrongful death claims because they described a broader pattern of misconduct beyond allegations about the premises layout.

This was dismissed after the judge agreed with the defendants that Aldrich, not the owners or the county, was the predominant cause of the plaintiffs' injuries.

Click here to find KRDO’s previous extensive coverage of the tragedy.

