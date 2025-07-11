High schooler’s voice lives on through music after his death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Entering his Junior year of high school, Miguel Romero found his passion in the recording booth.

"Him finding his voice was also newsworthy, and I wish we got to tell that story," said former Anthem Music Enterprises CEO Terryjosiah Sharpe.

Miguel joined an after-school program with some of his classmates from Community Prep High School through Anthem Music Enterprises' (Anthem) after-school program called "The Music House."

"He loved music so much. He always told me, no matter what, he was going to find a way here to the Anthem Studio," said Miguel's mom, Erica Romero-Newell.

Miguel dedicated himself, writing and re-writing his first original song until it became the first song completed for the students' debut album, "The School of Rap." The album is now distributed by Jay-Z's record label, Roc Nation. Another song on the album, "Drip," will be featured on the NBA 2K26 video game soundtrack.

"You're like a firework. You're just, tense. And then you explode," said Miguel's classmate Jarea "Y1N" Suggs after the group's debut live album performance.

It was a show Miguel would never be able to attend.

"Every time I hear his song, I just think of him," Suggs said.

Shortly after finding his voice, Miguel Romero lost his life.

"I just remember screaming and crying," Music House mentor Kristen Sharp said.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said Miguel was shot outside of a friend's house on November 29, 2024, the day after Thanksgiving. He was 17 years old. CSPD said it is still working to identify a suspect.

"Unfortunately, all I have are memories to look at," Erica said.

She also has her son's music.

Terryjosiah said Miguel's first songwriting attempt was your typical rap song. He said the mentors at Music House challenged him to push a little deeper.

"When we were talking to him, it was like, 'aye, what do you want people to know or hear from you? What message do you want to give people after you leave?' And that's what he came up with," Terryjosiah said.

Miguel's answer was his first-ever professionally produced song. "Survivor's Guilt."

"I cry every time I hear survivor's guilt," Kristen said.

Miguel's lyrics dive deep into his inner struggles and insecurities. His classmates and mentors said he was constantly going out of his way to help them with their inner demons.

"I was in a deep and shallow place," said childhood friend Cadence Clausell. "He helped me express who I am."

Clausell said Miguel inspired her to join The Music House program.

"I was in my own emotions and my own feels, and just kind of down on the day. He was like, 'Hey, Mr. Professor, what's wrong?'" Terryjosiah said.

"I'm like, 'I'm good, man.' He says, 'It doesn't feel like you are, but I want you to be, so I hope you become that.' And that literally lifted my spirits!"

"That authentically lets you know the type of person that he was. He cared about people from the bottom of his heart. Not just to show face. Not just to fit in, but to actually listen to people," Erica said.

Miguel didn't just leave his family and friends with "Survivor's Guilt." He left a blueprint for how to overcome it.

"We have to make sure that our voices right now are the voices that we really want to share, because he did that," Terryjosiah said.

"I can't be sad about it because he wouldn't want me to," Y1N said. "He's probably up there right now, screaming from the heavens above, 'School of Rap: Volume Three.' He's probably doing it. In fact, not even probably. I know he is. It's a fact."

Miguel's voice and his message will live on forever through the School of Rap.

His legacy is the voice he gave to others.

"I don't think I would be here without him, honestly," Clausell said.

Anthem has partnered with Erica to set up the "Miguel Romero Legacy Fund." Anthen said it will use the money to keep The Music House afterschool program free for students in Colorado Springs.

The "School of Rap" album is available on most mainstream streaming services, like Apple Music and Spotify. The lyrics on some of the songs, like "Drip," are explicit.

